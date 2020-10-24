CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees, at the Oct. 19 meeting, denied a request of Josh Dishman to construct a disc golf course at the Carthage Park due to safety concerns for other patrons at the park.
In addition the board denied, with regrets, the request of Christine Williams, Girl Scout Troop Leader 50131, to use the Recreation Building and waive the $300 professional cleaning fee after each use due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Previously, due to the cornavirus, the board resolved that the recreation building could only be used if it was professionally cleaned at the user’s expensive which was quoted at $300.
Ms. Williams offered to clean the building, however the board agreed to uphold the stipulation of a professional cleaning by a certified company.
