CARTHAGE — The Carthage Board of Trustees has set a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. June 29, at village municipal building, 120 S. Mechanic St., for the purpose of holding a public hearing to consider amending Village Code, Chapter 50 Building Construction and Fire Prevention and any other business which may come before the board.
