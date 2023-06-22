Carthage board schedules special meeting June 29

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Board of Trustees has set a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. June 29, at village municipal building, 120 S. Mechanic St., for the purpose of holding a public hearing to consider amending Village Code, Chapter 50 Building Construction and Fire Prevention and any other business which may come before the board.

