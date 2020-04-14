Carthage board to meet via zoom

CARTHAGE — Due to public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, The village of Carthage Board of Trustees meeting will be held via Zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. April 20.
The public will have an opportunity to hear the meeting live, provide comments, and a transcript of the meeting will be provided at a later date on the village’s website.
Comments can be provided via email before and during the meeting to Kristy O’Shaughnessy, Clerk/Treasurer, at ct@villageofcarthageny.com.
The public can listen to the meeting and comment by calling 929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 380 442 697.
Starting at 5:55 p.m. April 20, interested parties can log in via telephone and will be placed on hold until the meeting starts.
Questions about accessing the Zoom teleconference should be emailed to Mrs. O’Shaughnessy at ct@villageofcarthgeny.com or call the village clerk’s office at 315-493-1060 during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
