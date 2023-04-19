CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees has been working on enacting local laws governing short-term rentals, solar power and food trucks.
Deeming short-term rentals to have the potential of creating public hazards, due to the lack of fire safety systems and emergency exits in the buildings being used, the village board, at its March meeting, approved a resolution to regulate and the require annual operation permits for the rentals. Under the law, “short-term rentals, which are not concurrently occupied by the owners as their domicile and have four or fewer other sleeping rooms” require an operation permit.
Short-term rentals that are occupied by the owner as their domicile and have fewer than four sleeping rooms available for transient occupancy by guests do not require the operation permit.
The application must include proof of the chain of ownership, floor plan of the entire dwelling with doors, windows, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors noted, proof of insurance and a parking plan showing the number of permitted parking spots. Each dwelling unit requires at least one space for off street parking space.
Applicants are also required to show proof of notification, for the intended use for short-term rental, to adjacent property owners, village police and the Carthage/Wilna Fire District.
Contact information including name, phone number, address and email of the person who will be the responsible party rental operations and maintenance is also required.
A non-refundable application fee for the permit is $25 per dwelling unit.
The property must also be inspected by the village code enforcement officer.
During the April meeting, the board reviewed the recommendations from the Jefferson County Planning Board to fine tune the boilerplate local law concerning solar panels.
“Solar is playing a greater role in society,” said Carthage president Michael F. Astafan. “Nothing is controlled right now and we want to be proactive.”
The proposed law has regulations for four solar energy systems ranging from home use of roof- or ground-mounted solar panels to large solar arrays.
Regulations are outlined for each tier, building on the rules for the home use solar energy systems to include obtaining building permits, adhering to property line setbacks, having a site plan review, restrictions for size and height of the panels along with consideration for glare and obstruction of view for neighboring properties.
The law also outlines requirements to decommission and remove the system.
The county planning board recommended the Town of Wilna Planning Board approve the solar energy systems law but made suggestions for the larger Tier 3 and 4 systems. Modifications to the law suggested included requiring a landscaping plan for the replacement of trees or shrubs planned for buffering and requiring an emergency response and fire safety plan.
Code enforcement officer Reginald Huber informed the board that currently there were no applications in the village for any solar projects and that he did not foresee any Tier 3 or 4 projects within the village.
“I’d rather be over protective,” said the village president, noting he felt the changes for the larger systems should be made.
A local law regulating food trucks is also being considered.
Under the proposed law, the operator of a mobile food service operation would have to obtain a permit to operate within the village. The operator would have to provide the village with a copy of the valid Jefferson County Health Department permit, proof of insurance and a description of the food truck.
The law regulates locations and times for operation. Permits would be issued on an annual, seasonal, monthly or one-day basis.
The board set public hearings concerning the amendments to the proposed solar law and for the food truck law starting at 6:10 p.m. May 15.
