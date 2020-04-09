CARTHAGE — Two area businesses have developed and launched a local lunch program in appreciation of their employees during this challenging time. Employees of Carthage Area Hospital and Carthage Savings and Loan who participate in the program will be charged a minimal fee per order and each institution will cover the rest of the expense. With local restaurants and diners being forced to eliminate their sit-down dining, the bank and hospital officials recognized the impact on the local economy and wanted to provide a solution, while offering its sincere thanks to their dedicated workforce.
“We’re incredibly grateful for our employees and this program offers an opportunity for us to say ‘thanks,” as well as assist local businesses during this time,” said Rob Bloom, hospital CFO.
“The phrase ‘we are all in this together,’ has never been truer,” said Thomas Piche, bank president. “We are here for each other! Let’s support each other and get through this together.”
To ensure ease of ordering due to its size, Carthage Hospital employees will have the ability to order through an online interface. All orders will have to be in by 10:30 a.m. each day. Orders will then be sent to the hospital’s dietary department where they will make the phone calls to each participating restaurant for ordering. Participating restaurants include the Whistle Stop Tavern, Church Street Diner, Stefano’s Pizzeria, R NEKA D’WOODS CAFÉ, and Jreck Subs. Employees will be charged $3 per order while the hospital covers the rest. Carthage Savings & Loan is hosting “Takeout Thursdays,” in which a local restaurant is chosen to order from each week while the bank picks up the tab. For the rest of the week, employees who order from local restaurants will be given $3 back for their order from the bank.
The program will run for a few weeks and will be reevaluated as restaurant dining limitations are lifted.
