Carthage Center announces Employee of the Month

CARTHAGE — Carthage Center, the 90-bed skilled nursing facility on West Street in Carthage, has announced that a key staff member is the April Employee of the Month.
Jack Daniels, who works in the both the dietary and housekeeping departments, is considered to be “very significant to the facility” states a press release from the facility. The release notes, “Jack is very well-loved by everyone in the facility and goes out of his way to make sure the residents and fellow staff are happy. Whether it’s the daily upkeep of the facility making sure the building is kept very clean, to being on top of the nutritional values the residents take in on a daily basis in their meals, Jack is always on top of it.”
