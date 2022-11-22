CARTHAGE — On Veterans Day, Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing honored its residents who served in the armed forces.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to James Wood who served in the Navy in 1967 and then again in the Army in the 1970s; Michael Chapman, Navy, 1960s; Gregory Lalonde, Army, 1972; Richard Lang, Army, 1956, and Raymond Sliwinski, Marine Corps, 1959.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.