Carthage Center restricting visitors

CARTHAGE — Centers Health Care announced March 11 a visitation restriction at all of its facilities including Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 1045 West St.
“In order to prevent the Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19) from entering our facilities, effective immediately all Centers Health Care facilities are imposing a restriction on visitors except for when a current health situation, such as end of life, is in question,” the nursing home spokesperson said.
Noting the importance of contact with family members, the center’s spokesperson suggested alternative means of communication such as telephone calls, email, text, WhatsApp, Skype, or Facebook, be utilized during the period of visitation restriction.
“In addition, as further prevention, facilities should be limiting resident trips to outside of the facility except in cases of clinical necessity,” said the spokesperson. “Centers Health Care and its facilities, upon the recommendations of the CDC, continues to follow on prevention steps and stay up to date as their recommendations are updated.”
