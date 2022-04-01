CARTHAGE — Due to not using all of the allotted snow days this year, the Carthage Central School District has adjusted its instructional calendar to have no school on April 8 and 18 on each end of the spring break. The third unused emergency day give-back will be May 27 prior to Memorial Day weekend.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- One transported to Syracuse hospital after vehicle collides head-on with tractor-trailer
- Massena Rotary pancake breakfast fundraiser returns on Saturday
- Route 11 bridge in Philadelphia to get $4.1 million renovation
- Carthage Central School District gives back snow days
- Carthage Central School District target of $759K cybercrime
- Tri-county area reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Friday
- High school sports: Twenty-seven north country winter squads named state scholar-athlete teams
- Recent St. Lawrence County police activity
Most Popular
-
Editorial — Let’s not go backward: Canada and United States drop testing requirements for entry
-
Homeless veteran walks Route 12 every day to reconnect with world
-
Watertown couple survives fatal Pennsylvania pileup involving between 50 and 60 cars
-
Tightly parked student vehicles create frustration, safety concerns for residents of narrow Lowville street
-
Portion of Ogdensburg’s Main Street parcel sold to make way for brewery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.