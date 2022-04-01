Carthage Central applies snow days to spring break

CARTHAGE — Due to not using all of the allotted snow days this year, the Carthage Central School District has adjusted its instructional calendar to have no school on April 8 and 18 on each end of the spring break. The third unused emergency day give-back will be May 27 prior to Memorial Day weekend.

