Third annual State of the District presented

Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo and Assistant Superintendent for Business Lisa K. Smith recently presented the third annual State of the District. Screenshot from district webpage

CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo and Assistant Superintendent for Business Lisa K. Smith recently presented the third annual State of the District which is available online at www.parentsquare.com/feeds/17550885. The report gives the highlights of the district, areas of focus and fiscal standings.

Mrs. Premo reviewed the district’s current priorities which include improving academic performance, especially literacy; to support a respectful, dignified workplace; to have the district function as a community hub and to improve the life and career-readiness of students. She noted working on district strategic plan and mission and vision statement with help from the State School Board Association which will be revealed at the district’s reorganizational meeting in July.

