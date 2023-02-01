CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo and Assistant Superintendent for Business Lisa K. Smith recently presented the third annual State of the District which is available online at www.parentsquare.com/feeds/17550885. The report gives the highlights of the district, areas of focus and fiscal standings.
Mrs. Premo reviewed the district’s current priorities which include improving academic performance, especially literacy; to support a respectful, dignified workplace; to have the district function as a community hub and to improve the life and career-readiness of students. She noted working on district strategic plan and mission and vision statement with help from the State School Board Association which will be revealed at the district’s reorganizational meeting in July.
The superintendent noted some of the academic and program successes such as the JROTC which is a honor unit with distinction; Seal of Civic Readiness and Seal of Biliteracy and aligning the literacy and math program. The district has been working to increase professional development and give more leadership roles to teachers. The district has received a $1.25 million Department of Defense Education Activity Grant which will be utilized to develop a Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports framework to give support to students on several levels — academic, social and emotional, behavioral and health and wellness.
All buildings are recognized as in good standing with the state education department.
Moving forward with the capital project , due to coming in under budget, will allow for a Phase IV.
Grant and stimulus funds allowed for free lunch for all students.
Mrs. Premo mentioned highlights of the fine arts department achievements including Best community for Music Education for sixth year; formation of seven through 12th grade drumline; purchase of tuba, presentations by guest artists and awards from the CNY Scholastic Art Show.
Highlights from the athletic department included two wrestlers competing at the 2022 state tournament; the varsity baseball team ending the season in the second round of sectionals where they lost in a one-run game; the girls track team had two runners in the state qualifier and the cheer team won the mixed cheer sectional title.
The district has been focusing once again on the strategic plan which was started in 2018 but put on hold during the pandemic. Several groups have been working on developing programing to increase accountability, parent engagement, strengthen literacy curriculum and inclusive learning opportunities.
The district is utilizing surveys and state and regional data to identify accountability measures.
Just before Christmas, parent, staff and student surveys were distributed to gauge if the strategic plan is in align with the needs of these stakeholders. The surveys covered school safety, technology resources and communication and collaboration. Those answering the surveys gave favorable responses. The superintendent encouraged parents to complete surveys in order to help the district stay on task.
From parents’ perspective it was felt communication was a strength of the district.
In the financial overview it was noted the current budget is $67,082,204 which is a 2% increase over the previous budget. Bus purchases remain on a five-year replacement schedule, receiving 90% of the purchase cost the following year. The district has applied for a grant to purchase two electric buses since the state is pushing to have all electric buses fleets.
“The good news is we have a sound financial outlook,” Mrs. Premo said. “The federal stimulus funds have helped out as well as state aid has increased for our district.”
Mrs. Smith gave a look at the long range fiscal plan, which is a four-year projection of expenditures and revenues and includes a reserve plan along with planned reduction of the unrestricted fund balance.
The assistant superintendent for business reviewed the district’s tax levy history since the 2014-2015 school year. During that time, the tax levy has decreased due to more property being added to the tax roll.
When looking at the budget, enrollment, stimulus funds and economic stability are factored in according to Mrs. Premo.
“Enrollment is stable but below pre-COVID levels,” she said.
She noted the stimulus funds were a one-time income source.
“We have to be mindful on how we use those funds,”Mrs. Premo said.
Thus far funds have been utilized to for operations and activities along with summer and after school programs.
In order to qualify for state aide, Phase IV of the capital project had to be centered on one building according to Mrs. Premo so it was decided to finish the work at the high school to include site work on Comet Field — new fencing and asphalt repair, a new scoreboard along with replacement of interior rescue windows and updates to the pool lighting. Once state aid is approved the project will go out to bid by spring and have the work completed over the summer.
Reviewing the current school year, Mrs. Premo pointed out the free lunch program, near completion of the capital project, enrollment stabilization, increase state foundation aid, DODEA grant and impact aid.
Looking to next year, Mrs. Premo anticipates an increase in state Foundation Aid. She said the district will continue to monitor the long range financial plan and adjust as needed. In addition, the district will start receiving the building aid for the $34.5 million capital project.
