CARTHAGE — The Carthage Central School District is seeking nominations for its Hall of Achievement.
The Hall of Achievement was established in 2004 to “recognize and celebrate persons associated with the Carthage Central School District by honoring those who have made outstanding contributions of time and talent while providing positive role models for students of the district and the community at large.”
The board of education seeks nominations for induction on an annual basis. The board is encouraging community members to summit nominations for consideration.
Selection criteria is as follows:
• An outstanding and unique contribution or level of service to the district, the profession of education or other good causes, whether it be at the local, regional, national or international level, that advance education. Nominees shall also have distinguished themselves in the areas of citizenship, leadership and dedication.
• The nominee must have been associated with the district at least 10 years prior to nomination. Candidates must also represent a positive model to students of the district.
• Anyone may nominate a person for this distinction, except nominees themselves.
• Posthumous nominations will also be accepted.
A nomination form is available from the district office in Great Bend. The nominee form is also available on district’s website, www.carthagecsd.org. Completed forms need to be returned by 4 p.m. June 30.
For more information, contact the school district office at 315-493-5000.
