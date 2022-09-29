CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Awards recipients.
Village president G. Wayne McIllroy was named Business Person of the Year.
Bridgeview Real Estate was selected for the New Member Spotlight award.
Due to the lack of resources for the summer lunch program at the Twin Villages recreation programs, local businesses and organizations teamed up to provide the service. For that reason, the business awards selection committee chose to present all those involved with the Community Impact award. Receiving the honor are Augustinian Academy for lending its kitchen facility for preparation of the meals and Carthage Savings and Loan, T.F. Wright Foundation, Community Action Planning Council, Carthage Elks Lodge 1762, Fuller Insurance Agency and Lydia Young Law Offices for funding the program.
All the award recipients will be honored at a dinner on Oct. 18, at Sahara Restaurant, 39936 Route 3. The evening begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per person for either a turkey or haddock dinner. Reservations should be made by Oct. 15 with dinner choice by calling 315-493-3590 or emailing carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
