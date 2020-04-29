CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has added a new page to its website with links to information about COVID-19 and its affects on the state and local community. To visit the page, click on the following link https://www.carthageny.info/covid-19.html.
Carthage chamber establishes COVID-19 informational page
