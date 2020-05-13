CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decided at its May 13 meeting to cancel the Sounds of Summer Concert Series for the 2020 summer season due to the current and future status of New York State mandates.
The July Fireworks celebration scheduled for July 11 has also been canceled at this time with the possibility to reschedule later in the year, depending on the reopening status of the north country.
“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these events as we have in the past,” said chamber director Jeanette A. Turner in a prepared statement. “Our first priority is to ensure the safety our community members. Be assured, we will be planning the events to resume in 2021 for you, our community members. We are looking forward to being able to resume our Business After Hours and other events as we go through the different phases of opening up the north country and state.”
