CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual Business Awards.
Adam Fuller of Fuller Insurance Agency was named the Business Person of the Year.
Business of the Year went to Ox Industries.
Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry received the Non-Profit Award.
Next Generation Creamery of Adams received the New Member Spot Light.
The awards will be presented to the municipal offices of the towns of Wilna and Champion along with the villages of Carthage and West Carthage.
