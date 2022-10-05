CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Awards recipients.
Village president G. Wayne McIlroy was named Business Person of the Year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Awards recipients.
Village president G. Wayne McIlroy was named Business Person of the Year.
Bridgeview Real Estate was selected for the New Member Spotlight award.
Due to the lack of resources for the summer lunch program at the Twin Villages recreation programs, local businesses and organizations teamed up to provide the service. For that reason, the business awards selection committee chose to present all those involved with the Community Impact award. Receiving the honor are Augustinian Academy for lending its kitchen facility for preparation of the meal and Carthage Savings and Loan, T.F. Wright Foundation, Community Action Planning Council, Carthage Elks Lodge 1762, Fuller Insurance Agency and Lydia Young Law Offices for funding the program.
Mr. McIlroy said he was shocked, surprised and speechless when he learned of being named Business Person of the Year.
“It is a great honor,” he said. “I did not do these things to get praise. I have been involved in the community for 60 years starting with the fire department. One thing led to another, committees, planning board and then becoming village president. Things just kind of happened. I don’t think I am deserving but I am very pleased.
Mr. McIlroy, village of Carthage president, received three nominations including one from the village clerk’s office which noted the extent of his involvement and the impact on the community.
Bridgeview Real Estate opened an office on Bridge Street in West Carthage in the spring.
“We are very grateful and surprised,” said Jennifer L. Flynn, co-owner and broker of the agency along with Lorie J. O’Brien. “We have worked hard to continue the legacy of Bridgeview Real Estate. The expansion gives the agents another location to be more accessible to clients.”
All the award recipients will be honored at a dinner, Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3. The evening begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per person for either a turkey or haddock dinners. Reservations should be made by Oct. 15 with dinner choice by calling 315-493-3590 or at carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.