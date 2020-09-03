CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting nonprofit organizations to submit informational videos to be used for a virtual Business After Hours event.
Last year the chamber hosted the inaugural Community Not-for-profit Night to raise awareness and solicit volunteers for the charitable organizations. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions an in-person event is not feasible this year.
Videos received from nonprofit organizations will be shared on the chamber’s social media pages during the month of September.
For more information, contact Rebbeca Wallen, chamber executive director, at carthagenychamber@gmail.com or by calling 315-493-3590.
