CARTHAGE — Jason O’Meara, fire chief, repairman and Business Person of the Year, will be feted during the upcoming Business Awards Dinner hosted by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
After not being able to hold the dinner last year, the chamber is hosting the 2021 Business Awards dinner Oct. 19, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 Route 3.
Cost of the turkey or haddock dinner is $25 and reservations may be made by calling 315-493-3590 or emailing carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
Nominated by Teri L. Ellis, Mr. O’Meara was touted as a “born leader,” “professional” and “a very fair person.”
Mrs. Ellis said the nominee “has earned the respect of the many people ... and his attention to detail is second to none.”
In her position of secretary-treasurer of the Natural Bridge Fire Commissioners, Mrs. Ellis said she saw firsthand Mr. O’Meara’s running of the Natural Bridge Fire Department as its chief.
“In this day and age, our fire departments are operated as a business,” she said. “In order to operate safely and financially sound, a fire department requires leadership that is able to recruit and sustain volunteers to participate in the many state required unpaid hours of training and education. In addition, a fire chief must adhere to all of the state required equipment on a very minimal budget. Jason has been able to achieve this over the years.”
The nomination also pointed out that, as a “key employee for Sherman Electric,” Mr. O’Meara provides quality customer service.
“Jason is not afraid to go the extra mile for his customers,” she said. “I believe Jason’s dedication to this company has been key to keeping the business operating over the years.”
Other honors to be bestowed during the dinner include Community Involvement Award to the Watertown Rapids; Community Impact to Carthage Central School District Food Service Department; New Member Spotlight to GYMO Architecture, Engineering, and Land Surveying; and Nonprofit to Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 and Auxiliary.
Chamber Director Rebecca Wallen said the Watertown baseball team was chosen for this honor since they hosted a Twin Villages Community Night at a game in June. Half of ticket sale proceeds were donated back to the community, with $900 going to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and $300 to the Carthage Central School District Backpack Program.
Ms. Wallen noted the school district saw to it that all children were fed during the pandemic, providing free meals to be picked up when the students were not in school. In addition, meals were provided by the school through summer recreation programs.
“They stepped up and ensured that the children of our community were fed,” she said.
GYMO joined the Chamber in 2021 and has been involved in the Carthage community through projects with Northern Credit Union, the Carthage Free Library, the hospital and the school district.
“The VFW and the auxiliary has always been a staple in the community,” Ms. Wallen said. “Over the years, they have helped raise funds for several organizations. They are always there to lend a hand, whether it’s providing volunteers or hosting a barbecue, the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary are always willing to help anyone who needs it.”
