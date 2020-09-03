CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to decorate the Village Green Park on State Street in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Those interested in assisting at this event or sponsoring decorations, may contact the chamber office at 315-493-3590 or via email at carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
Luminary bags will be going on sale this month to “support the fighters, admire the survivors and honor the taken.”
Bags will be available, at a cost of $2 each, at businesses throughout the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. Decorated bags can be dropped off at the chamber office, 120 S. Mechanic St., by Oct. 20.
