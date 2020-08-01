CARTHAGE — Ask and ye shall receive is an often quoted Bible verse.
Pastor Erik Svereika asked his congregation at the First Baptist Church Carthage to make “quarantine care packages” for military members returning from deployment who will be quarantined for two weeks.
The pastor was pleased with the response he received on short notice — only 36 hours.
Bags were prepared and delivered on July 26 to each member of MB2 at Fort Drum.
The pastor said this was a good display of the church members stepping up to “help thank our soldiers.”
“I am so blessed to be in a church that cares more about others than our own needs,” said Pastor Svereika.
He noted that since the pandemic began, his congregation has tried to find ways to help others.
The church is collecting more items for another round of soldiers returning to Fort Drum.
Suggested items for the quarantine care packages include laundry detergent pods, hangers, bottled water, body wash, deodorant, individually wrapped baked goods, Gatorade, snacks, hygiene products, magazines, books and shampoo.
Items may be brought to the church between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday.
According to a Facebook posting from a church member who is a Fort Drum soldier, the care packages were very appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.