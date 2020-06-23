CARTHAGE — The Carthage First Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St., is embarking on a parking lot project and is seeking assistance from the community.
The church is active in the community. It has a clothing drop-off box, and the church hosts Stone Soup suppers. It is a venue for Girl Scout meetings, home schooling groups, community educational programs such as the Active Shooter Training, fundraisers to help agencies such as the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and during the pandemic, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce met at the church to adhere to social distancing. The church is also a voting center for the town of Wilna.
“We are blessed with beautiful facilities including a large multi-function room, kitchen and accessible restrooms on one floor,” Rev. Jamie McBride, senior pastor, said in a letter to community members and businesses. “Our parking area is due for a much-needed facelift. This project will help ensure the safety of not only our church family but also those attending community events; it will increase our parking capacity, and provide a better egress to our second driveway.”
The pastor said due to the cost, the resurfacing project, which has been needed for years, has been kept on the back burner. However, since the condition of the parking lot has worsened, with cracked and uneven pavement and the pooling of water, it has become a safety hazard.
The project will be done in two phases. Phase one will begin Friday with demolition of the current lot and laying of crusher run. Access to the clothing drop-off box will not be available Thursday through July 1.
Phase two, blacktopping, will be taking place once all funding has been secured.
“We are continuing to set monies aside each week, our members have been giving toward this project, and we have applied for grant monies in order for our church to proceed without need of a loan.”
Those interested in assisting with the project, can contact Pastor McBride or head trustee Kevin Barber by calling the church office at 315-493-2792, or by emailing the church at carthagenaz2016@gmail.com or the pastor at jamiemcbride45@yahoo.com.
Donations may be mailed to Carthage First Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St., Carthage, NY 13619 with the note “paving project” in the check’s memo.
