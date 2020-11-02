Carthage Citizen of the Year celebration set

CARTHAGE — Anne Rohr, the 2019 Citizen of the Year, will be feted from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762, 511 Fulton St. Due to restrictions on gatherings, one-hour time slots will be available for the reception where desserts and appetizers will be served. Tickets, at $10 per person, are available by emailing carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
The Citizen of the Year program is sponsored by the Elks and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
