CARTHAGE — As it has done for the past three years, the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry challenged the public to donate during the months of March and April.
“For the first time in three years we not only met our goal we surpassed it big time,” Jody C. Mono, food pantry coordinator, said. “We ended up with 8,464 food items and 1,376 non-food items and $23,631. Most of this money was designated to VEM to be used as needed. We are hoping to have an emergency fund in order to go above and beyond anything we have done before. Food will always be our biggest mission but we are looking to getting something else set up to help our community even more.”
The food pantry is one the programs under the Village Ecumenical Ministries, an organization of local churches. VEM also provides special worship services, Lenten Lunches program and religious release days.
The goal for the 2020 Community Challenge was $22,000 in cash and items. Mrs. Mono noted that the goal was exceeded even without the normal door-to-door collection — Bags of Hope.
“My order from the (Central New York) Food Bank this week is over $2,700 and that does not cover things I need to purchase at other places or operating expenses,” she said, adding that there are no paid employees — volunteers do all the work for the food pantry.
Donations were abundant this year. Monetary donations were made in memory of Dennis Richardson, Bette Shampine, Penny Guyette, Jack Thornton and Mike Burke and in honor of Joyce Miller, Darlene Jensen and Joanne Sligar.
Jeanette Turner and Mary Beirmen donated funds they received for masks.
Community Bank, Carthage Savings & Loan, Northern NY Community Foundation, Knights of Columbus, Carthage Lions Club, Dot’s Community Fund, Red Hats Society and Davis Tree Service contributed to the challenge. United Way has donated baby as well as paper products, cleaning products and safety supplies for several weeks.
Mrs. Mono said individual contributors “are far too many to name.”
“Generosity is overwhelming at this time, in a very good way,” she said. “We have gotten donations of milk, bread and so many things that we are telling people if they need something, they need to come see if we have it.”
Normally, clients may only visit the pantry once every 30 days. However, during the pandemic, the pantry volunteers have posted on Facebook and put signs out at the pantry to inform the public of an abundance of milk or other products.
“We have diapers, baby food and formula,” said the pantry coordinator. “We have got donations of children’s kits filled with activities from the Church of the Nazarene.”
She noted that even if a client received a monthly allotment but then ran out of something the next week, they should call or stop at the pantry and if the item is available they will receive it.
“We have cleaning products, personal care, baby, bread or milk or anything else we have that will get you through we will give it,” she said. “We have seen a lot of new clients since this started but other than that we seem to be down numbers. I think in part due to the boost for some in food stamps, unemployment, tax returns or whatever but we are here, we are open and we will help.”
During the pandemic, the hours of operation have changed and are now 9 a.m. to noon Monday and noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. In addition, the process has changed.
“No one comes in the building but we are trying our best to give as much choice as we possibly can,” Mrs. Mono explained. “We do an interview through the window and it’s working. We have done deliveries for elderly or disabled and we do a phone interview to see what they need.”
The food pantry volunteer is grateful to the community for its support.
“They say alone we can do a little and together we can do a lot, so we may be apart physically right now but we are coming together by heart,” she said. “And great things are coming together as we all stay apart. The generosity of this community and others is keeping the community going. We are seeing neighbors helping neighbors, communities helping their neighboring communities, people just helping people. I’m not sure we have ever been more together than we are at this time. When it becomes time to find our new normal, I hope people remember this feeling of pure love.”
