CARTHAGE — The screech of fire and police sirens echoed throughout the village Friday morning as the community rallied for one final sendoff of its beloved high school football team.
In a charter bus wedged between fire trucks and police cars, the Carthage High School football team watched as their supporters stood along State Street with signs, cheering them on to a championship win.
The bus drove under two fire ladders holding an American flag over the road and out of sight, carrying the team onto Syracuse.
The Carthage Comets will face Cornwall in the state Class A title game inside the Carrier Dome at 3 p.m.
And they're off! The Carthage Comets are on their way to the Carrier Dome where they will face Cornwall in the state Class A title game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. @wdtnews @wdtsports pic.twitter.com/mf90Txwuvk— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) November 29, 2019
