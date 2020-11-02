CARTHAGE — The 12th annual free Community Thanksgiving Feast, hosted by the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Lions Club is set for Thursday, Nov. 26.
This year it will be a takeout event only by reservations. The traditional dinner will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls and cranberry sauce.
Call 315-493-1762 or 315-493-1694 before Nov. 20 for reservations. Leave your name, phone number, number of dinners, time you plan on picking up meals at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St., from noon to 2 p.m.
Group deliveries are available to senior housing units in the immediate Carthage area by calling the numbers provided with deliveries made before noon.
