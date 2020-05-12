CARTHAGE — The Rev. Donald A. Robinson, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen and St. James Minor Church in Carthage is celebrating 40 years as a priest.
The LaFargeville native earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego and master’s degree in reading education from SUNY Potsdam before beginning studies for the priesthood.
He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary-College and Christ the King Seminary before his ordination May 3, 1980 by Bishop Stanislaus J. Brzana.
Father Robinson has served as an associate pastor at St. Peter’s in Lowville, Notre Dame in Malone and St. Anthony’s in Watertown. He was also a teacher at Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown.
In 1988, Father Robinson was named a member of the Wadhams Hall Seminary Faculty and diocesan vocations director.
At Wadhams Hall he was a history teacher and director of admissions. In 1996, Bishop Paul S. Loverde appointed him as vice-president of the seminary college.
Father Robinson also served as diocesan director of seminarians from 1995 until he was named pastor of St. Mary’s in Champlain in 1998, a position he held until his arrival at St. Anthony’s in 2001. He was given additional responsibilities as administrator of St. Patrick’s in Watertown in 2009 and pastor of St. Patrick’s in 2010. Since 2015 he has been at his current assignment. He also serves as pastor for Augustinian Academy.
