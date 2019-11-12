CARTHAGE — The Lions Club and Elks Lodge 1762 are hosing the 11th annual free community Thanksgiving feast from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the lodge, 511 Fulton St.
The menu consists of a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings — turkey,dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls,cranberry sauce, coffee, punch and dessert.
Call 315-493-1762 or 315-493-1694 before Nov. 22 for reservations and leave your name, phone where you can be contacted, number attending and time you plan on attending.
Deliveries are available in the immediate Carthage area — request them when you call above, deliveries will be made before noon. All are welcome to come to the dinner.
