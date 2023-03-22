Carthage Elks honor January Students of the Month

CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Honorees for January were Rory A. Killbride and Camden J. Laursen-Carr.
Rory, the daughter of Maura and Bryan Killbride of Black River, has a 96.6 grade point average.
She is a member of the school’s varsity soccer and softball teams, is a 4H after school employee and church school educator. Rory is a member of 12 honors, student government and prom committee and is in JROTC. She has received merit scholarships, was the JV softball captain and achieved academically placing on the honor roll.
Rory plans to attend college to study psychology.
Camden, the son of Joseph Carr and Kristina Laursen-Carr of Wilna, has a 96.4 GPA.
He is in flight training as a student pilot at Watertown International Airport, Watertown. He is a JROTC staff officer for the Carthage Comet Battalion. Camden is captain of the school boys swim team and a certified lifeguard. He works part time in food service and volunteers for multiple local organizations.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the honor roll. Camden has received a Presidential Scholarship with distinction from Waterloo University and a Presidential Scholarship from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Camden plans to attend Waterloo University in Canada to study aviation/mechanical engineering.
The program is sponsored by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762. A dinner honoring all 2022-23 Students of the Month will be held in the spring.
