CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Honorees for September were Hannah E. Makuch and Corey W. Decker.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 11:22 am
CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Honorees for September were Hannah E. Makuch and Corey W. Decker.
Hannah, the child of Heather and Charles Makuch of Carthage, holds a 99.54 grade point average.
She is the captain of the varsity girls soccer and basketball teams. Hannah shoots trap for the school team and in the Norther Tier Trap League. She is class president and is a member of Key Club, Math Club, Spanish Club, Future Business Leaders of America and Superintendent’s Advisory Council.
She received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Hannah plans to major in biology and minor in business at college.
Cory, the child of Troy and Kristyn Decker of Watertown, holds a GPA of 99.14. Corey is the president of Student Government, the Battalion Executive Officer for JROTC, captain of the Whiz Quiz team, participates with the Boy Scouts, varsity lacrosse, soccer and bowling as in various clubs. He also is a restaurant waiter/manager.
Three times, Corey was a math league champion. He is an Eagle Scout, a HOBY nominees, received an Triple C award, Army ROTC scholarship and Rensselaer Medal.
Corey plans to attend college to study electrical engineering.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762. A dinner honoring all 2022-23 Elks Students of the Month will be held in the spring.
