CARTHAGE — The Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 provides a free dinner every year for veterans and service members on or near Veterans Day to thank them for their service.
This year due to restrictions on gatherings, the Elks will provide a drive-thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the lodge, 511 Fulton St.
The Elks will be assisted by members of Carthage Central School’s 12 Honors class, and the school’s Key Club has donated candy bars to be included in the dinner.
The dinner is free for veterans and $8 each for non-military. Those who would like a meal are asked to call 315-493-1762.
