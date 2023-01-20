CARTHAGE — The Board of Trustees passed a building code following a public hearing at the December Board of Trustees meeting.
The new code deals with “buildings and structures which are or may become substandard, unsanitary or deteriorated” and provides for “the administration and enforcement of the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code and the State Energy Conservation Construction Code. The full text of the code can be found at ecode360.com/laws/CA0146.
