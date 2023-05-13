CARTHAGE — A three-generation business was a total loss due to a fire which broke out early Saturday morning. Carthage Fire Department was alerted to the fire at Simons Agway on Spring Street by a resident of the Long Falls Apartments — the High Rise on State Street at about 2 a.m. Route 126 — State Street — was closed for several hours in order for the fire departments to draw water from the Black River.
By 8 a.m. the main roadway was reopened however according to Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper, Spring Street will remain closed for most of the day.
Chief Draper said the fire is under investigation however preliminary findings indicate the fire was touched off by heat lamps in the back of the store. The fire was not spotted until it moved to the front of the building.
On the scene, Dan Baker of Agway said the heat lamps were in reptile section of the store and noted the store is insured.
Neighboring fire departments, including West Carthage, Deferiet, Great Bend, Town of Watertown and Felts Mills provided mutual aid. Carthage Area Rescue Squad, which is stationed on Riverside Drive behind Agway was able to position ambulances in front of the fire scene so they remain active and could assist.
