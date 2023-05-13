CARTHAGE — A three-generation business was a total loss due to a fire which broke out early Saturday morning. Carthage Fire Department was alerted to the fire at Simons Agway on Spring Street by a resident of the Long Falls Apartments — the High Rise on State Street at about 2 a.m. Route 126 — State Street — was closed for several hours in order for the fire departments to draw water from the Black River.

By 8 a.m. the main roadway was reopened however according to Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper, Spring Street will remain closed for most of the day.

