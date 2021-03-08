CARTHAGE — Preparations for the opening of the 2021 Carthage Farmers Market have begun. Vendor packets for returnees and updated regulations are on the chamber website: carthageny.com. The season will run from May 28 through Oct. 8, open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive.
New vendors are welcome but must be approved by the Farmers Market Committee. Crafters, farmers and gardeners interested in selling their wares should contact the chamber office at 315-493-3590 or via email at carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
