CARTHAGE — Although it was May 28 and the opening day of the Carthage Farmers Market, it seemed like the end of season in October with chilly temperatures and slow foot traffic.
But the warmth of the vendors and market-goers made for a successful opening day.
“It may have felt like October out today, but we are still thrilled to be back at the market,” said Rebecca Wallen, market coordinator and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce director. “There are a lot of familiar faces here again this year, along with a few new vendors.”
There were 10 vendors at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Riverside Drive as the market opened for the season.
Mostly, they were returning vendors, but there was one newcomer. Cheryl Manor of Black River said she has been making doll clothing and furniture for her granddaughters and decided to try her hand at the Carthage Farmers Market to disperse some of the excess items.
“I love to sew,” said Mrs. Manor of Doll Time by Grandma C.
Despite the coolness in the air, patrons received a warm welcome from the vendors.
Kay Staplin of Watertown said she comes to the Carthage Farmers Market every week in the summer.
“I love to come talk to the vendors,” she said. “It’s a piece of Americana — I love it.”
Ms. Staplin noted she likes to walk across the bridge to the island and take in the view of the Black River and when in season buys sunflowers to place on her aunt’s grave.
“The chilly weather did not stop everyone from coming out, by noon there were over 75 visitors that had come out and explored the market and supported our local vendors,” the market coordinator said.
Renee Zehr of Carthage brought her children to the market.
“It’s a fun family outing,” she said as she paid for a cutting board made by Keith Young Knives and Engraving of Harrisville. “I like to get hand-crafted items and fresh produce.”
Her children Adrianna, 7, and Isaak, 6, said they enjoyed looking at the items for sale.
“There’s a lot to look at — so much cool stuff,” Isaak said.
This year the market committee changed the hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mr. Young said he liked the later start for the market but would have to wait and see if the staying open later would be good.
“Not many people came out from 7 to 9,” he said, noting in the past the market opened at 7 a.m. “We’ll see about the 4 p.m. closing once school is out and things pick up.”
Jamie Favry of Jamie’s Crafty Creations said she liked the later start and closing.
“It will be better for people getting out of work at 3,” she said.
The vendor of three years said she enjoys the market since the vendors are “friendly and work together.”
Brenda DeRoche, Black River, owner of Miss Brenda Hats, said Carthage was the best market for her, noting she made more sales than at Lowville or Clayton. Plus, Carthage was where her business got its start, knitting tuques in school colors for her grandchildren and their teammates.
The market coordinator said there are 16 vendors registered this season, selling a variety of items.
“The Carthage Market is a great place to find fresh local honey and beautiful hanging baskets, as well as home-grown produce and locally sourced meats,” she said. “In addition to our produce and food vendors we have craft vendors selling everything from jewelry to hand-sewn doll clothes, homemade hats and aprons to custom signs and glassware.”
The live entertainment will resume next week with Jim Bigness performing from 10 a.m. to noon.
According to Ms. Wallen, they have room on the schedule for musicians as well as for more vendors.
For more information on the market call 315-493-3590 or visit the website at https://carthageny.info/local-businesses-carthage-ny/.
