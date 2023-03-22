Carthage Farmers Market sets meeting for Friday

CARTHAGE — Returning and new vendors for the Carthage Farmers Market will meet at noon Friday in the village municipal meeting room, 120 S. Mechanic St.

The market, organized by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, is held Fridays from spring to fall in the pavilion on Riverside Drive.

