CARTHAGE — There will be a meeting for returning and new vendors for the Carthage Farmers Market at noon March 24 in the village municipal meeting room, 120 S. Mechanic St.
The market, organized by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, is held Fridays from spring to fall in the pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Those wishing to sell their products at the market are urged to attend the organizational meeting during which the market hours, start and end dates and rental costs will be discussed as well as a review of the market’s regulations.
“There has been requests for more vegetable vendors,” said interim chamber director Deborah Pierce. “We want to make a three-year commitment to the hours.”
In the past the market was held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. but was changed to noon to 6 p.m. last year which caused some confusion according to Mrs. Pierce.
For more information call the chamber office at 315-493-3590.
