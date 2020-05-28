CARTHAGE — The Carthage Farmers Market will open for the season Friday.
The market is held each Friday through October at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Riverside Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With the state’s current mandates, the market will see changes as follows:
— Only essential business will be allowed, excluding craft vendors and entertainment
— All patrons and vendors must wear a mask or face covering
— Produce will be bagged by vendor and patrons will have limited access to product until purchased
— Social distancing will be enforced; patrons will be asked to not congregate
— There will be a food vendor but meals will not be allowed to be consumed at the market.
— There will not be restrooms available to the public
— All vendors will be in the pavilion area
According to the market manager Jeanette Turner, the following vendors have confirmed their attendance:
— Simmons Farms
— Martin Road North Gardens
— Stoney Creek Country Store
— Shake & Pop Food Truck
— Red Barn Meats (By preorder only, visit their Facebook page for more info: http://wdt.me/RedBarnMeats.
