CARTHAGE — The Carthage Farmers Market will participate in the Give Back NY during Farmers Market Week.
The local market will be part of the statewide food drive Aug. 7. Market patrons are ask to donate local food purchased from the farmers market to the local food pantry or bring a donation to the market.
“We are all about our community and giving back,” Chamber director and market manager Rebecca Wallen said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to do that,”
Give Back NY is a Statewide Food Drive in Celebration of Community Support for Local Farmers Markets Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.
New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball recently announced that dozens of farmers’ markets across the state are participating in the first-ever Give Back NY initiative in honor of National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 2-8. Coordinated by the Farmers’ Market Federation of New York (Federation), Give Back NY invites farmers’ markets to connect with the emergency food programs and pantries serving their region to host food drives during National Farmers’ Market Week.
“Give Back NY celebrates communities who have continued to support their local farmers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Ball said, “We are proud to see so many farmers markets participating in this great program, which lets them honor the support they have received over the past few months by helping others give back to those in need. I encourage everyone to find out if their local market is participating in Give Back NY, and visit a farmers’ market this week with an extra donation for those in need.”
Give Back NY was inspired by New Yorkers’ tremendous support of farmers’ markets and local farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is a week-long celebration of local food that emphasizes donations to community food pantries as a means of sharing the bounty. Consumers and farmers are encouraged to offer donations to their neighborhood food programs during their visit to the farmers market during this coming week.
