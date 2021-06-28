CARTHAGE — In order to increase membership and kick off a new junior program, Carthage Fire Department, 685 S. James St., is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The fire department is establishing a RAM — Restricted Active Member — program for high school students between the ages of 16 and 17.
“A goal of the program is “to recruit new members and start training them at a young age, which will greatly benefit us manpower-wise,” said assistant fire chief Cole Pacella, who is spearheading the RAM program. “I don’t care who you talk to in the area, every single department struggles with manpower.”
Mr. Pacella said youth in the program will also be exposed to career opportunities in other emergency services.
“We work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and EMS so they’ll be able to see first-hand different aspects of different careers before they go off to college,” he explained.
In addition, through a Firemen’s Association of the State of New York program — FASNY HELP — college tuition can be 100% reimbursed.
“Matt (Draper) and I both did this through a live-in program with Liverpool Fire Department,” Mr. Pacella said. “Any active member of a volunteer fire department can apply for the FASNY HELP grant if they’re attending a community college — we went to Onondaga Community College — regardless of their major, and depending on their GPA they could get 100 percent of their tuition reimbursed. On top of that we pay firefighters to take the state class necessary to become an interior firefighter.”
Youth in the RAM program cannot drive the apparatus nor go into the interior of a structure fire, and there is a curfew on when they are allowed at the fire station.
“They will have special RAM specific training nights,” Mr. Pacella said. “They are more than welcome to attend all our functions such as other trainings, meetings, banquet, picnics, any and all social gatherings. They’re able to run all calls and help out just as much as a full active member, and they’re able to get some of the best training in the area with our members.”
The July open house begins at 6 p.m. Potential RAM candidates and their parents/guardians are welcome to attend. There will be tours of the fire station, information about the department and the RAM program. Refreshments will be provided.
“We have limited spots available but this would be a great opportunity for them to serve their community, discover different career paths, learn from a real solid group of firefighters, and honestly help us out, too, manpower-wise,” said Mr. Pacella, noting prospective adult members as well as members of the community are also welcome to attend the open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.