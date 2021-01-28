CARTHAGE — The chemical fire at a former paper mill on Brown Street was fully extinguished Wednesday, roughly ten days after it first ignited.
The Carthage Fire Department turned the scene at the Old Island Paper Co. Mill over to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the village code enforcement officer shortly before 4 p.m., coming after the fire was deemed extinguished.
Air testing has shown no evidence of hazards to the public, according to Fire Chief Brian Draper.
“The fire itself is not huge, but there are chemicals that are pooled,” Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper said last week when the fire first ignited. “We can’t start to fight the fire until we know what the chemical is. We have no idea at this point.”
He added in a letter Thursday morning that samples sent in for analysis over a week ago have not been returned with results. It’s still unclear what chemical, or chemicals, was involved in the fire.
The fire caused a shelter-in-place order for residents within a five-mile radius of Tannery Island on the Black River, where the mill is located.
Island Paper shut down in 1932, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president. The company’s owner, millionaire Walter Pratt, reportedly closed the mill then, vowing not to reopen until a Republican again was installed as president. The mill never reopened and Tannery Island subsequently became known for its hydroelectric dams.
The mill was condemned Monday by code enforcement.
