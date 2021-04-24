CARTHAGE — The Carthage Wilna Fire District Board of Commissioners at its February meeting approved Kevin May as a new member into the probationary process of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, contingent on passing the physical and an arson background check.
Latest News
- High school roundup: General Brown rolls past LaFargeville in boys soccer
- Local colleges: Hennessey’s 6 goals power SLU men’s lacrosse over Ithaca
- St. Lawrence County grand jury activity for April 15
- BLOTTER: Lewis County police activity April 15 - 24
- Lewis County Hospice reaps a six-figure donation from Friends
- BLOTTER: Lewis County Police Activity
- Canton passes $6.6 million village budget with slight tax rate decrease
- Town of Massena sets dates for spring cleanup
Most Popular
-
As Basford family works to spread awareness, third family speaks out about teen’s suicide
-
LNG-powered ship sighting on St. Lawrence Seaway signals a small wave of the future
-
Footage of Ogdensburg mayor confrontation with now-former fire captain released by city (VIDEO)
-
Evans Mills woman puts fiancé up for sale on Facebook marketplace page
-
Her name is Katy: Family of murdered Clarkson student awaiting parole decision for killer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.