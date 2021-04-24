Board approves new hire for Carthage fire dept.

The Carthage fire station on South James Street in Carthage. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Wilna Fire District Board of Commissioners at its February meeting approved Kevin May as a new member into the probationary process of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, contingent on passing the physical and an arson background check.

