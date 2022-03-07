Carthage firefighters honor their own

CARTHAGE — During the February meeting of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department awards were presented for the year 2021.
The 2021 Firefighter of the Year was presented to Captain Zachary Intorcia.
According a fire department spokesperson, “Zach has been with the department for eight years, serving as an officer for over four years. For all of those eight years Zach has continually been a top responder and top in training hours. Along with his attendance Zach is always willing to help out around the station as well as with new members coming through the door. Without a doubt Zach is more than deserving to receive this award.”
Receiving the Chief’s Choice award for 2021 is Lt. Rob Dogan.
“This award is given to a member who continually goes above and beyond throughout the year and demonstrates the kind of person and attitude we like to see from members,” said the spokesperson. “Rob fits this description. Rob is reliable for calls and trainings and always shows up with a good attitude.”
The firefighters logging the top three slots for training hours were Lt. Michael Clounch, Tyler Clemons and Capt. Zach Intorcia.
