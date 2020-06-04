CARTHAGE — In partnership with Renzi Foodservice, the Central New York Food Bank, Carthage Chamber Area of Commerce and Village Ecumenical Ministries, Urban Mission is hosting a Farm to Family Food Box Distribution.
The distribution will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Carthage Farmers Market pavilion on Riverside Drive.
The distribution of pre-boxed food will be drive-up only. Recipients will drive around and pop their trunks when directed to receive their boxes and are asked not to exit their vehicles. Their is a limit of two families per vehicle due to the size of the boxes.
To reserve a box, a form at https://forms.gle/2qH44tdBDFyHUrh66 must be completed prior to the day of distribution.
For assistance, call the Urban Mission at 315-782-8440.
Visit the facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/251948265896012/.
