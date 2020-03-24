CARTHAGE — According to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry coordinator Jody Mono the pantry is in need donations especially canned fruit, cereal, oatmeal, cleaning supplies, paper towels and tissue. There is not another truck from the Central New York Food Pantry until April 3 and according to Mrs. Mono, the food bank has no cereal or oatmeal. Donations can be dropped off at the side door of the building at 495 S. Washington St. during hours of operation.
The pantry is operating on a drive-up service with no clients allowed in the building. Pre-packed boxes dependent on family size are distributed through the front door.
Deliveries are being made to the disabled and elderly who should contact the pantry during open hours by calling 315-493-1341.
At this time the pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.