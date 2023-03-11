CARTHAGE — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Carthage Free Library is presenting a special story time at 1 p.m. March 25 at the library, 412 Budd St.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary recently made a donation of books about women in American history to the library to commemorate Women’s History Month. Among the books was “The Poppy Lady — Moina Belle Michael and Her Tribute to Veterans” by Barbara Elizabeth Walsh with paintings by Layne Johnson.
Representing the VFW Auxiliary, Esther Reape will read the book during the special story time. The book tells of the mission of Ms. Michael, a schoolteacher from Georgia, who saw the need to support soldiers during World War I. Almost single-handedly, she worked to establish the red poppy as the symbol to honor and remember soldiers as it continues to do so today.
Following the reading of the book, there will be a poppy craft for children.
Deanna “Dee Dee” Guyette, president of the VFW Auxiliary, said the purpose of the event is to help children “understand the poppy’s intention of remembrance of our veterans.”
She noted there will also be displays about the VFW Buddy Poppy, which Ms. Reape prepared, and the VFW National Home for Children.
“Both of which still support the soldier’s and their families, exactly what Moina set out to do,” Mrs. Guyette said.
The story time is recommended for children in grades first to sixth and is free to attend. Poppy-themed snacks will be served.
