Celebrating Women’s History Month

Carthage Free Library interim director Christina Bamberg accepts a donation of books in commemoration of Women’s History Month from Esther Reape of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary. Provided photo

CARTHAGE — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Carthage Free Library is presenting a special story time at 1 p.m. March 25 at the library, 412 Budd St.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary recently made a donation of books about women in American history to the library to commemorate Women’s History Month. Among the books was “The Poppy Lady — Moina Belle Michael and Her Tribute to Veterans” by Barbara Elizabeth Walsh with paintings by Layne Johnson.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.