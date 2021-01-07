CARTHAGE — A garage detached from a house is a total loss after catching fire Thursday evening.
Shortly after 9 p.m., fire departments in Carthage and West Carthage were dispatched to a garage fire off Francis Street.
Those in the detached house feared that someone was inside the garage. But according to Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper, it appears no one was found in the garage.
Fire investigators were on the scene.
