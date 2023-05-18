Carthage grad featured in college art show

CAZENOVIA — A photograph by Jessica Monaghan from Carthage was recently featured in the Cazenovia College Art Gallery exhibition of work by bachelor of fine arts degree candidates from the Division of Art & Design.
The exhibition titled AZA Zoos: Through My Lens featured a photo of a victoria crowned pigeon.
According to statement from the college, Ms. Monaghan “is capturing through her lens rawness and beauty on serious matters that need change and attention in hopes of inspiring others to grow as well as help make the world a better place because advocating for those who need help through her art not only helps her but motivates her.”
In Ms. Monaghan’s words, “Knowledge is power and the key to sparking a transformation, which is why I choose to make photographs of animals in zoos that are Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited only because they are contributing to saving animals from extinction. Creating photographs of animals is my passion because I want to give these animals a voice and find solutions to environmental problems. My goal is to have my images provoke strong emotions that motivate others to want to help in saving biodiversity. Nature photography and photographers have, for years, shed light on endangered wildlife, letting viewers connect on a deeper level with what they don’t see in everyday life. Through my lens I hope to promote a better understanding of the earth’s creatures, help conservation efforts focused on endangered species on a local and global level, and create an impactful, memorable experience for viewers. Since humans and wildlife are intertwined, I want to educate as many people as I can and hope they will pass on the knowledge I have acquired on AZA-accredited zoos, conservation efforts, and wildlife photographers. We all need to realize that protecting the environment and biodiversity also protects us.”
