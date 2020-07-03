CARTHAGE — A dedication service was held Tuesday at the fourth and final home on Braman Block built through cooperation with the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Carthage Industrial Development Corp. took ownership of the former Braman Manufacturing Co. property in 2011. Determining the former broom handle factory site could be put to good use by the nonprofit, which aids low-income candidates in constructing homes with low-interest mortgages, it turned the more than 2-acre vacant parcel over at no cost to Habitat for Humanity.
Redevelopment of the property between Boyd, Alexandria and Adelaide streets began in 2014 in partnership with the village of Carthage, CIDC and area business partners.
The village designed and constructed a new street — Braman Lane — that year and two homes were built off the roadway the following year that were sold through the nonprofit’s family selection process. The original design for Braman’s Block called for six homes, one on Adelaide, two on Braman Lane and three on Boyd Street. However, in 2015 Habitat determined the Adelaide Street lot was unsuitable because of boundary conflicts and the presence of red granite, which would interfere with construction. That property was sold to the owner of an adjacent property.
Although the organization had planned to build two houses in 2016, only one partner family was found. A house at 525 Boyd St. was completed in January 2017 and sold to the partner family in June, according to the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate. With no qualified families, there was no construction in 2017 or 2018.
Construction on the fourth home began about two years ago and had several setbacks including not being able to utilize volunteer workforce during the pandemic shutdown.
Habitat for Humanity constructs basic homes for families in need. Partner families must show ability to pay the mortgage and contribute “sweat equity” for the construction. In addition, under the supervision of qualified builders, volunteers from the community and local businesses aid in the build.
The partner family for the fourth home, Samantha and Bryan Parker, recently moved into the one-story three-bedroom, one bath, home built on a slab with radiant heat on Boyd Road.
“We’re really excited,” Mrs. Parker who works at Dunkin Donuts in West Carthage, said. “It’s really nice having our own yard and our own space. It was great to have the opportunity to actually be able to help build our home. Learning about how our home was constructed will help in maintaining it. ”
Mr. Parker, an Army veteran, is attending Jefferson Community College in Watertown working toward obtaining a nursing degree with hopes of gaining employment locally.
Pastor Mike Bartholomew of Faith Fellowship in Watertown gave a blessing during Tuesday’s gathering. He spoke of his support of the Habitat for Humanity — “they work to create home for people which is a magnificent idea.” The pastor quoted the Bible urging to “build a house on solid rock” as opposed to sand. He said he was delighted that the Parkers had moved into a home of their own and blessed all who helped with the build.
The church donated a Bible to the new home owners.
During the dedication ceremony, members of the construction team — Paul Drappo, Phil Douglas and Jamie Shear — were presented with plaques with hammers attached.
It was noted Paul Drappo, utilizing his heavy equipment, was instrumental in clearing land on Braman’s Block.
“Using Paul’s heavy equipment saved us a lot of money which in turn goes toward lowering the mortgage and other expenses,” said Phil Douglas, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer. “It’s nice to complete this area (Braman Block).”
Mr. Shear, Mrs. Parker’s father, helped with the construction from start to finish.
Since Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1994, the organization has worked to fulfill its mission by helping dozens of families in Jefferson and Lewis counties achieve the goal of home ownership. To learn more about the local Habitat for Humanity visit its website at https://tiahabitat.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.