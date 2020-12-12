CARTHAGE — A Carthage Central High School freshman recently achieved the highest rank in BSA — the rank of Eagle Scout.
Nathan J. Lampman, a member of Fort Drum Scouts BSA Troop 26, is the son of Joshua and Veronica Lampman of Fort Drum. He has been since age 5 when he joined as a Lion Cub. “I have been doing scouting things since I was born since my older brother was involved in Scouts as well,” Nathan said. “I remained in scouts because I enjoy the program — what it has taught me and what it has to offer.”
He said through scouting he has gained more confidence in himself and leadership skills.
Each Scout pursuing the elite rank must complete an Eagle Scout Service Project which benefits a community organization other than Boy Scouts.
As his Eagle Project, Nathan chose to chose to redo the servant’s room at LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum.
“I chose this because I like the history behind what the room represented,” he said. “We had to scrape and repaint the walls and hang up wood frame that looked like the outdoors.”
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn a total of 21 merit badges, including 13 required ones — first aid, citizenship, communication, fitness, camping, cooking and family life. In the Scouting program, there are 135 merit badges concerning sports, crafts, science, trades, business and future careers.
Nathan said his favorite merit badge was geocaching since he completed the requirements with his family.
His least favorite was swimming.
“I don’t like to be in the water that much,” he said.
