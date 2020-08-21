CARTHAGE — Two adults and as many as seven children are being assisted by Red Cross after their home caught on fire Friday.
Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper was the first to arrive at 25267 Loop Road in the town of Wilna. A passerby had reported seeing flames and glass breaking shortly before noon.
Mr. Draper could see the smoke and flames as he approached the house, and initial reports were that a woman and children were still inside.
Crews arrived and gained entry through the front door to search the house.
No one was inside, Mr. Draper said, so firefighters began working the flames, which originated in a back bedroom.
It took crews roughly 10 minutes to contain the flames, but extensive damage to the bedroom, as well as the smoke and water damage to the rest of the home, made it unlivable.
Firefighters reported seeing cages when they were inside, but Mr. Draper said it’s still unclear whether there were pets inside.
Carthage Fire was assisted by departments from Felts Mills, Great Bend, Rutland, Fort Drum, West Carthage, Black River, Natural Bridge and Deferiet.
There were no injuries, the chief said. There is no cause of the fire as of the time of this report.
